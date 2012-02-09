* Militaries plough billions into cyber warfare
By Peter Apps, Political Risk Correspondent
LONDON, Feb 9 With growing worries about the
threat of "cyber warfare", militaries around the world are
racing to recruit the computer specialists they believe may be
central to the conflicts of the 21st century.
But whilst money is plentiful for new forces of "cyber
warriors", attracting often individualistic technical
specialists and hackers into military hierarchies is another
matter.
Finding the people to command them is also tough. After a
decade of messy and relatively low-tech ground wars in Iraq and
Afghanistan, some senior western officers are if anything less
confident with technology such as smartphones and tablet
computers than their civilian contemporaries.
But with the Pentagon saying its computers are being
attacked millions of times every day, time is short.
"We are busy and we are getting busier every day," Lt Gen
Rhett Hernandez, a former artillery officer who now heads U.S.
Cyber Command, told a cyber security conference in London last
month organised by British firm Defence IQ.
"Cyberspace requires a world-class cyber warrior ... we must
develop, recruit and retain in a different way to today."
Even in an era of shrinking western military budgets,
funding for cyber security is ratcheting up fast. The Pentagon's
2012 budget allocated $2.5 million to improve cyber
capabilities.
In December, the U.S. Army announced its first "cyber
brigade" was operational, whilst the U.S. Navy and Air Force
have their own cyber "fleets" and "wings".
Not only are they tasked with protecting key U.S. military
systems and networks, but they are also working to build
offensive skills that U.S. commanders hope will give them an
edge in any future conflict.
These, insiders say, include developing the ability to hack
and destroy industrial and military systems such as traffic and
electricity controls.
"For better or worse, it is American military thought that
is leading American societal thought (in) how to think about
things cyber," former CIA director and Air Force Gen Michael
Hayden told a security conference in Munich this month.
European, Latin American, Asian and Middle Eastern and other
nations are seen following suit. Militaries had barely
considered the Internet only a few years ago are building new
centres and training hundreds or even thousands of uniformed
personnel.
Russia and China are believed to put even greater emphasis
on a field in which they hope to counter the conventional
military dominance of the U.S.
But some worry much investment may be wasted.
"My theory is that huge defence agencies - having little
clue of what cyber warfare is all about - follow traditional
approaches and try to train as many hacking skills as possible,"
says Ralph Langner, the civilian German cyber security expert
who first identified the Stuxnet computer worm in 2010.
"(The) idea could be to demonstrate hypothetical cyber power
by sheer numbers, i.e. headcount."
SPY AGENCIES BETTER?
Many experts say the key to successful operations in
cyberspace - such as the Stuxnet attack believed to have
targeted Iran's nuclear program by reprogramming centrifuges to
destroy themselves - is quality rather than quantity of
technical specialists.
"Only a very small number of people are the top notch that
you would want to employ for a high-profile operation like
Stuxnet," says Langner, saying that there might be as few as 10
world-class cyber specialists. "These people will probably not
be covered with a military environment."
Commanders say they are trying to change that, relaxing
rules on issues such as hair length or fitness. But there are
limits on how far such loosening can go.
While the U.S. Air Force and Navy have significantly eased
entry requirements for cyber specialists and removed some of the
more arduous elements from basic training, the U.S. Army still
requires its "cyber warriors" to endure regular basic training.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, one senior European
officer with responsibility for cyber complained of struggling
to find suitable recruits in part because of competition from
the private sector.
Agencies such as the U.S. National Security Agency and
Britain's GCHQ say they lose some of their best talent to
Microsoft and Google. But such agencies also pride themselves on
their ability to find and retain the kind of eccentric expertise
that would struggle to find their place in armies, navies, air
forces or regular government departments.
"Higher end capability isn't principally about spending
large amounts of money and having large numbers of people," says
John Bassett, a former senior GCHQ official and now senior
fellow at London's Royal United Services Institute.
"It's about having a small but sustainable number of very
good people with imagination and will as well a technical
know-how and we may be more likely to find them in an
organisation like GCHQ than in the military."
JUST ANOTHER FORM OF WARFARE?
Many experts say offensive cyber warfare capability -
particularly anything potentially lethal such as the ability to
paralyse essential networks - should be kept in the hands of the
directly accountable military, not shadowy spy agencies.
But most suspect the NSA, GCHQ and similar organisations
will retain a considerable lead in technology and sophistication
over their military counterparts.
The U.S. NSA and military Cyber Command are both located at
Fort Meade outside Washington DC, and intelligence experts say
working closely together is already the norm - with the former
providing much support and expertise to the latter.
Some other countries now appear keen to avoid ploughing too
much money into uniformed military cyber specialists at all.
Britain's Royal Corps of Signals and Royal Air Force in
particular have been keen to get their hands on a share of the
U.K.'s newly expanded 650 million-pound cyber budget, but much
of it is seen going straight to GCHQ.
What militaries in general and top commanders in particular
need to focus on most, specialists argue, is learning to
integrate the new tools and threats into their broader
conflict-related understanding and training.
At the U.S. Naval War College in Rhode Island, mid-career
military officers conducting "wargaming" exercises are now
regularly confronted with the new cyber dimension. Systems
malfunction, supply chains are attacked, and information
corrupted or deleted.
Israel's raid on a suspected Syrian nuclear weapons site in
2007, when a cyber attack was believed used to disable Syria's
air defence radar, is seen a guide of how cyber can work
alongside more conventional military operations.
"It's a new form of warfare and it has to be appreciated,
just as in the past you had new developments - siege warfare,
trench warfare and air warfare" says Dick Crowell, associate
professor of military operations at the college.
Understanding of cyber warfare in military circles is
roughly analogous to the understanding of air power in the
1930s, he said, clearly important in any future conflict, but
with the shape of its role still largely unclear.
In new conflicts, those in charge may need to learn on their
feet.
"What's really important is that you have senior commanders
- three and four-star (general) level - who have a good enough
understanding of it is to be able to integrate cyber into wider
military campaigns," says former GCHQ official Bassett.
"Cyber fits into the wider picture of warfare now, and they
have to understand that."
