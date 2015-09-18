(Repeats story that ran on Thursday with no change to text)
By Tim Hepher and Sarah Young
LONDON, Sept 17 A broadening wave of cyber
attacks is drumming up new clients for defence companies as
anxiety about the loss of sensitive data spreads from military
chiefs to company bosses.
Banks, utilities and media groups are the new customers of
defence companies who are generating a growing proportion of
their revenues from cyber security, helping to offset lower
spending by Western governments on traditional weapons.
Military chiefs at an arms fair in London this week warned
that far away from the battlefield, cyber attacks have opened up
a new front where companies as well as governments must defend
themselves.
"It will no longer just be the physical space that is
contested, but the virtual space also, and the latter contest
may even come to dominate proceedings," Air Chief Marshal
Andrew Pulford, head of Britain's Royal Air Force, said.
Among recent attacks, hackers claiming to be supporters of
Islamic State knocked out channels of French television station
TV5Monde in April. Sources familiar with France's investigation
have, however, suggested the hack was the work of Russians
linked to the Kremlin.
Islamic State are nonetheless seen as a growing threat.
"There is evidence that their capabilities are improving,"
Adrian Nish, a physicist who runs cyber threat intelligence at
BAE's Applied Intelligence business, told Reuters.
Hakan Buskhe, Chief Executive of Sweden's Saab,
warned the cyber threat was growing by the week and changing
shape just as fast.
"I think that is the biggest issue that the defence
industry, especially in Europe and the U.S., will face going
forward," he told Reuters.
UNDER ATTACK
Britain's BAE Systems, Europe's biggest weapons
maker, now counts customers in the banking, insurance,
professional services, legal, energy and media sectors.
Nish said the spread of customers reflected the growing
reach of cyber predators.
"I think what has changed is the increased targeting of
other sectors," said Nish, whose unit's order book rose 37
percent in 2014, making it one of BAE's most robust.
Technology research firm Gartner estimates cybersecurity
spending worldwide will rise 8.2 percent in 2015 to $77 billion
and reach $101 billion by 2018.
Defence firms claim they are better placed than the IT
sector to counter the most sophisticated threats because of
their longer tradition of protecting complex systems: a task
that owes as much to state-of-the-art data analysis as raw
technology.
"You need to do a lot of intelligence digging to figure out
that actually there's some bigger picture here," Nish said.
Defence companies have been hardened by what they describe
as escalating cyber threats to their own networks, coupled with
traditional espionage attempts.
For example, hackers and human spies have stepped up
attempts to infiltrate Saab as it becomes a growing force in the
fighter jet world and expands into submarine technology.
CEO Buskhe declines to identify the source of the attacks,
but notes they rose after the Swedish company won a fighter deal
and bought the marine defence unit of ThyssenKrupp.
During the two-decade lull in tensions following the end of
the Cold War, Saab received "maybe a couple of hundred"
cyberattacks on its systems every week, according to Buskhe.
When it signed a new Gripen fighter contract with Sweden in
2013 this rose immediately to 25,000 a week and it was recently
running at some 40,000 attempts.
"We have a new situation with new threats and different ways
to take our knowledge that we are working on each and every day
and so far we have been successful. But we don't take anything
for granted," Buskhe said.
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Susan Fenton)