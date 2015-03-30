By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, March 30
BRUSSELS, March 30 Some of the European defence
sector's best-known executives will advise the EU on how to
reverse a slide in spending on military research which is seen
as threatening its long-term viability.
Many European governments have cut spending on defence and
related research and development since the 2008 global financial
crisis, squeezing defence contractors.
However, jolted by Russia's actions in Ukraine, leaders of
NATO - which includes 22 of the EU's 28 member states - agreed
last September to stop cutting military spending and aim to move
towards the alliance's target of spending two percent of
economic output on defence within a decade.
The European Commission said on Monday that EU Industry
Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska had set up a high-level group
of politicians, industrialists and academics to advise the EU's
executive body on how it can support defence research.
The panel, which met for the first time on Monday, includes
Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders, BAE Systems
Chief Executive Ian King and Fernando Abril-Martorell, chairman
of Spain's Indra.
Other chief executives taking part are Finmeccanica's
Mauro Moretti, Antoine Bouvier of missile maker MBDA
and Hakan Buskhe of Sweden's Saab.
"The Commission can play an important supporting role to
reinforce national defence industries and research capacities,"
Bienkowska said in a statement.
Strengthening Europe's defence industry is expected to be a
key topic at an EU summit in June.
EU countries planning to increase military spending include
Poland and the Baltic states, which feel most threatened by a
more assertive Russia.
Poland aims to increase defence spending to NATO's 2 percent
target in 2016 from 1.95 percent now. Latvia and Lithuania have
pledged to reach the target by 2020.
The European Defence Agency (EDA) says spending on research
and technology in the defence field has fallen by 15 percent in
the last five years.
One way to increase EU support for the sector would be to
allow a portion of EU research spending, until now reserved for
civilian purposes, to be used for military research.
The EU has earmarked 80 billion euros ($86.70 billion) for
research between 2014 and 2020 under its Horizon 2020 programme.
The defence ministers of France, Germany and Poland, who
meet in Berlin later on Monday, are expected to call for EU
loans to be made available for defence research, according to a
French Defence Ministry source.
($1 = 0.9226 euros)
