Sensex ends lower; posts biggest weekly gain in six
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, retreating from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in six.
Reuters Market Eye - Defence equipment makers rally, extending the strong gains so far this year.
The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion on Tuesday notified FDI changes for the sector. (bit.ly/XR8iOi)
India had this month increased the foreign investment limit in the defence sector to 49 percent from 26 percent.
Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd (ASTM.NS) gains 3.3 percent, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BAJE.NS) advances 6.7 percent.
BEML Ltd (BEML.NS) adds 5 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, retreating from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in six.
MUMBAI Federal Bank , a mid-sized private sector lender, is targeting a net interest margin of 3.25 percent in the fiscal year that began in April by focusing on growing its books, improving loan recovery and deposit portfolio, its chief executive officer said.