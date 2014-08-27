Reuters Market Eye - Defence equipment makers rally, extending the strong gains so far this year.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion on Tuesday notified FDI changes for the sector. (bit.ly/XR8iOi)

India had this month increased the foreign investment limit in the defence sector to 49 percent from 26 percent.

Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd (ASTM.NS) gains 3.3 percent, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BAJE.NS) advances 6.7 percent.

BEML Ltd (BEML.NS) adds 5 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)