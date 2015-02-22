ABU DHABI Feb 22 The United States expects no
near-term sales in the Gulf region for the F-35 warplane, saying
current fourth-generation military aircraft with new upgrades
are capable of handling the threats the region faces, the
Pentagon said on Sunday.
"I do not anticipate any near-term sales for the F-35 in the
region," Frank Kendall, U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for
Acquisitions, Technology and Logistics, told reporters in Abu
Dhabi.
"I think it would be a very sensitive sale to try to bring
about for a lot of reasons."
The F-35 Lightning II is built by Lockheed Martin Corp
and is a so-called "fifth-generation" warplane designed
to be nearly invisible to enemy radar.
Kendall said the threats confronting the region can be dealt
with adequately with current fleets such as United Arab
Emirates' 80 Block 60 F-16s. The country had requested these to
be upgraded to Block 61, which would carry stand-off weaponry,
and had also requested an additional 30 Block 61 aircraft.
French firm Dassault Aviation sold 24 Rafale
fighter jets to Egypt this month, triggering industry sources to
say other regional governments might also consider the aircraft.
A senior French source told Reuters last week that Qatar was in
the final stage of negotiations regarding 36 Rafale jets.
The UAE has also been assessing Eurofighter's Typhoon, built
by Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain.
"This is a pretty good market for the fourth generation
fighter planes and we're not the only ones," Kendall said. "The
F-16s are competitive and we're ready to prove the newest
technology on those."
