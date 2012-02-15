ROME Feb 15 Italy will cut its orders for
Lockheed Martin Corp's radar-evading F-35 fighter plane
by more than 30 percent as part of a plan to reduce overall
military spending, Defence Minister Giampaolo Di Paola said on
Wednesday.
Italy plans to buy 90 warplanes, instead of the 131 it
agreed to purchase in 2002, Di Paola said in testimony to the
joint Senate and Chamber of Deputies defence committees.
"It's a significant reduction that is coherent with our need
to reduce spending," he said.
Italy's planned spending cuts follow those confirmed by the
United States on Monday.
The Pentagon postponed orders for 179 F-35 Joint Strike
Fighters over the next five years to save $15.1 billion. It is
the third restructuring by the United States in recent years of
the F-35 project, which is its biggest current weapons
programme.
Italy's state-owned defence company Finmeccanica
is one of the subcontractors on the project. Finmeccanica's
Alenia unit will assemble the planes purchased by Italy, the
Netherlands and Norway.