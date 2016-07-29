MILAN, July 29 Italian defence group Leonardo
expects to obtain certification for its AW609
prototype aircraft in 2018, the group said in a presentation to
analysts on Friday.
Testing on the aircraft, which is being developed by
Leonardo's AgustaWestland helicopter unit, is set to begin again
soon. One of the prototype AW609 aircraft crashed last October
killing two pilots.
Italy's flight safety agency recommended in July that
aerodynamics and software changes should be made to the
prototype after the accident. Certification means
the aircraft is approved to operate.
The AgustaWestland AW609 is a twin-engined tilt-rotor
aircraft that can take off, land and hover like a helicopter,
but flies like a fixed-wing aircraft, giving it greater speed
and range than conventional helicopters.
At the Farnborough Air Show, Leonardo CEO Mauro Moretti said
he did not see any delay in the originally envisaged delivery
times of the aircraft.
