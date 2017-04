Reuters Market Eye - Tata Power Company gains 0.8 percent, Larsen & Toubro rises 0.6 percent, Bharat Forge is up 2 percent.

India on Saturday approved the purchase of $2.6 billion worth mounted gun systems.

Traders say Indian companies to bag a major portion of the order through collaboration with foreign manufacturers.

Tata Power's Strategic Engineering Division unveiled its first mounted gun system in 2012, according to media reports.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)