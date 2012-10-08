* At defense ministers meeting, Panetta seeks broader
collaboration
* U.S. to help countries bridge police-military capabilities
gap
* But use of military for law enforcement not "long-term
solution"
By David Alexander
PUNTA DEL ESTE, Uruguay, Oct 8 U.S. Defense
Secretary Leon Panetta cautioned Western Hemisphere countries on
Monday against relying on the military to perform police duties,
telling a meeting of the region's defense ministers that
civilian authorities should be strengthened to deal with law
enforcement on their own.
Addressing an issue faced by many Latin American countries
as they grapple with insurgencies or drug trafficking, Panetta
told the officials, "The use of the military to perform civil
law enforcement cannot be a long-term solution."
He acknowledged it is sometimes difficult to tell whether
transnational threats to peace and stability should be handled
by the military or law enforcement, a debate that has divided
the United States as it responded to the Sept. 11 attacks over
the past decade.
"As partners, the United States will do what we can to
bridge the capability gaps between armed forces and law
enforcement," he said at the 10th Conference of Defense
Ministers of the Americas.
"We are committed to do so in a manner respectful of human
rights, the rule of law and civilian authority," he said. "We
can and we will provide a helping hand, but ultimately civilian
authorities must be able to shoulder this burden on their own."
Panetta spoke on the last day of a three-day visit to South
America, where in meeting with fellow defense ministers he
pressed for greater collaboration among militaries as part of
the Pentagon's new defense strategy.
The strategy, which was approved earlier this year, calls
for greater U.S. focus on the Asia-Pacific region.
The Pentagon's Western Hemisphere Defense Policy Statement
released last week emphasized threats like terrorism and drug
trafficking, and called for the Pentagon to help partner
countries - those with whom the United States does not have a
formal treaty of alliance - develop and professionalize their
military forces.
The strategy seeks to renew U.S. military ties with Latin
America after a decade in which Washington was focused on the
wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and countries in the region
complained of neglect.
But with a long, complicated history of interventions and
meddling in Latin America, the United States will have to
overcome deep suspicions as it works to build broader military
ties in a region where stable democracies have taken root in
recent decades
In visits to Peru and Uruguay, Panetta took steps to
implement the U.S. strategy. He agreed to begin work with each
country to update their 60-year-old defense cooperation accords
to move them beyond Cold War themes and accommodate changes in
the laws. Officials said that would enable broader cooperation.
CHILEAN STRATEGY
In opening remarks to the plenary session of the conference,
Panetta praised what he said was a "remarkable transformation in
defense collaboration" in the hemisphere over the past decade,
with more and more countries contributing to collective defense
efforts like peacekeeping and humanitarian relief.
"We have an historic opportunity to create a new era in our
relationship - an era of broad and constructive hemispheric
defense collaboration," he said.
Panetta said the United States would like to see the
region's militaries improve coordination of their response to
natural disasters and humanitarian crises. He said Washington
also would work to promote stronger government institutions in
the region as a means of promoting security.
U.S. officials have pointed to the devastating magnitude 7
earthquake that hit Haiti in 2010 as an example where more
effective coordination of the military response could have saved
lives.
"Western Hemisphere nations worked together to provide
much-needed help, but we lacked a mechanism to collaborate in
real-time and focus our efforts where they were needed most,"
Panetta said.
He urged the defense ministers to agree to a Chilean
initiative which would establish a Web-based system for
militaries to coordinate assets they have available to respond
to a disaster.
"That's what the Chilean initiative is all about - rapid and
fully integrated response. We should implement that initiative
now so that we're ready to respond quickly and effectively when
the next disaster strikes," Panetta said.