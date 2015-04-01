WASHINGTON, April 1 The David's Sling air and
missile defense system being developed by the U.S. military and
Israel met all its objectives in a series of recent tests,
passing a major milestone for the program, the U.S. Missile
Defense Agency said on Wednesday.
The system successfully intercepted "threat representative
targets" in the tests, said Rick Lehner, spokesman for the
agency, which conducted the third series of tests of the
system's Stunner interceptor, together with the Israel Missile
Defense Organization (IMDO), in recent days.
"This test series is a major milestone in the development of
the David's Sling Weapon and provides confidence in future
Israeli capabilities to defend against the developing threat,"
he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)