JERUSALEM, April 1 A new Israeli air defence
system being developed in partnership with the United States has
passed advanced tests, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on
Wednesday, putting it on course for possible deployment by next
year.
David's Sling is designed to shoot down rockets with ranges
of between 100 km and 200 km (63 miles and 125 miles), aircraft
or low-flying cruise missiles. It will thus fill the operational
gap between Israel's Iron Dome short-range rocket interceptor
and the Arrow ballistic missile interceptor, both already
active.
