* Industry still uncertain over looming defense budget cuts
* Seeking international sales to offset declining US demand
* Boeing shares down 0.3 pct, General Dynamics up 2.3 pct
(Adds analyst comments, updates share prices)
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 Three of the biggest U.S.
weapons makers beat third-quarter earnings forecasts on
Wednesday and raised their guidance for the full year, although
the specter of additional U.S. defense budget cuts continued to
cloud the industry's outlook for 2013.
Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co's defense
division and Northrop Grumman Corp reported higher
earnings and solid margins despite weakening sales.
General Dynamics Corp missed Wall Street earnings
forecasts, mainly due to a $25 million charge to revalue its
inventory of ruggedized computers, or computers designed to
operate in harsh environments. But it maintained its guidance
for full-year earnings at roughly the same level, which appeared
to reassure investors.
Each of the companies underscored its efforts to drive down
cost and improve affordability given continued pressure on
military budgets, and underscored the growing importance of
international sales to help offset declining U.S. demand. Share
buybacks and strong dividends were another key theme.
"Because of defense budget constraints and the risk of
sequestration, investors were setting the bar pretty low for the
sector," said Edward Jones analyst Matt Collins, referring to
the budget cuts.
He said third-quarter results had changed that equation
somewhat, although uncertainty remained. "As a group they were
able to step over the bar and restore some confidence in these
stocks today."
Lockheed, which has led the industry's campaign to stave off
across-the-board cuts required under so-called sequestration,
said its preliminary 2013 forecast assumed that Congress and the
White House would avert the $500 billion in additional defense
cuts that are due to start taking effect in January. If the cuts
did happen, it predicted a material effect on its results.
Chief Executive Bob Stevens, who retires at the end of the
year, said the company had no secret information about a
possible compromise to stave off the sequestration cuts, but
said he fully expected Congress to address the issue when
lawmakers return after the November elections.
UNCERTAINTY
General Dynamics Chief Executive Jay Johnson told analysts
there was "no one on earth" who could predict what would happen,
and said his company was planning for how to deal with the
budget cuts if they took effect as planned.
He said uncertainty about future U.S. defense budgets was
depressing government orders in its shorter-cycle businesses,
especially in information systems and technology, and the trend
was likely to continue in the fourth quarter.
"We are also extremely concerned about the profound
disruption and paralysis that implementing these cuts will
likely have on our customer and thus our entire industry,"
Johnson, a former Navy Secretary, told analysts.
Marion Blakey, president of the Aerospace Industries
Association, on Tuesday called on President Barack Obama and
Congress to appoint a small committee to hammer out a compromise
even before lawmakers return to Washington.
Rob Stallard at RBC Capital Markets said the results were a
"mixed bag," with companies doing a good job managing costs to
preserve margins in long cycle equipment programs, but facing
tougher challenges in services and other short cycle areas.
Jason Gursky of Citibank noted that many weapons programs
were transitioning into production, where margins are generally
higher than in development, and industry leaders were committed
to paying solid dividends and buying back shares.
But a declining discount rate meant many of the companies
faced headwinds around pension expenses next year, even as
revenue remained under pressure.
"The sky is not falling ... but there are challenges,"
Gursky said.
Boeing posted stronger-than-expected results for the third
quarter as its defense business improved and commercial aircraft
deliveries surged, and the company raised its full-year forecast
for the third time this year.
Defense revenue fell slightly from a year earlier but
margins in that business improved. This showed Boeing's ability
to be "very aggressive" in cutting costs at a time when defense
spending is contracting in the United States and Europe, said
Ken Herbert, an analyst at Imperial Capital LLC.
Boeing shares were down 0.3 percent at $72.62 on Wednesday
afternoon.
Lockheed, the largest U.S. arms maker, boosted third-quarter
earnings by 11 percent, beating expectations by a wide margin,
and once again raised its full-year forecast. But
it said revenue would decline slightly in 2013.
Rob Stallard at RBC Capital Markets said the results
surpassed his already-upbeat expectations.
"The upside to revenues is particularly notable in this
tough defense environment, with continued progress on the
margins," he wrote in a note to clients.
"Given the company's track record, it looks like it should
be able to weather a tough defense market next year relatively
well, assuming that sequestration does not occur."
Lockheed shares were trading 2.2 percent higher at $93.93 on
Wednesday afternoon.
Northrop Grumman also beat earnings forecasts on margin
strength, although quarterly profit fell below year-earlier
levels due to a $66 million fall in net pension income.
Northrop, which builds Global Hawk unmanned surveillance
planes, radars and electronic systems, said it now expects
full-year earnings of between $7.35 and $7.40 per share, up from
its prior view of between $7.05 and $7.25 per share.
Joe Nadol at JP Morgan said the results were good, but that
Northrop shares were not getting as much of a boost since they
have been the best performer in the industry so far this year.
"We still question the sustainability of the margin strength
that drove the quarter's beat," he wrote in a note to clients.
Northrop shares were down 1 percent at $68.95 on Wednesday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.
General Dynamics, which builds warships, ground combat
vehicles and business jets, said third-quarter earnings slid 8
percent as margins fell, but it still expected earnings of
between $7.00 and $7.05 for the full year, versus its previous
view of $7.00 to $7.10 per share.
It said demand in the quarter was particularly strong for
aerospace products, including every type of Gulfstream aircraft,
and said recent orders for military communications equipment
were good news for its defense division.
Johnson said the company made "notable progress" on several
core programs, including certification of the Gulfstream G650
and G280 aircraft, but analysts were disappointed about
lower-than-expected margins in that business.
General Dynamics shares were up 2.3 percent at $67.75 in
afternoon trading.
(Additional reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York, Bijoy Koyitty
and A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; editing by Matthew Lewis)