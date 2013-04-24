By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, April 24 Top U.S. weapons makers
reported higher-than-expected profit and improved margins for
the first quarter, even as revenue began to taper off after more
than a decade of sharp growth in U.S. military spending.
Boeing Co's defense division, Northrop Grumman Corp
and General Dynamics Corp on Wednesday followed
the lead of top Pentagon supplier Lockheed Martin Corp
in reporting higher earnings and lower revenue.
Operating margins remained steady or improved across the
sector, ranging from 10.3 percent to 12.4 percent.
"Weaker revenues and strong earnings are typical of this
point in the defense spending cycle. However, the erosion in
revenues is probably a leading indicator of where earnings are
headed," said defense analyst Loren Thompson of the
Virginia-based Lexington Institute.
"Earnings eventually will erode as the impact of
sequestration is fully felt," he said, referring to
across-the-board federal spending cuts.
Northrop Grumman, which builds unmanned planes and a range
of other defense equipment, said it was focused on executing
programs, cash deployment and tweaking its portfolio as U.S.
defense budgets start to feel the bite of the mandatory spending
cuts.
The company reported net earnings of $489 million, or $2.03
a share, compared with $506 million, or $1.96 a share a year
earlier. Revenue dipped to $6.1 billion from $6.2 billion.
"Looking ahead, we recognize that we are operating in an
uncertain and constrained budget environment," said Northrop
Chief Executive Wes Bush.
General Dynamics, which builds ships, tanks and Gulfstream
business jets, reported slightly higher first-quarter earnings,
far exceeding analysts' forecasts, but revenue fell short of
expectations.
General Dynamics said net earnings rose to $571 million, or
$1.62 per share, from $564 million or $1.57 per share, a year
earlier. Revenues dipped to $7.4 billion from $7.58 billion.
Boeing, the second-largest U.S. weapons maker, said its
defense earnings rose 12 percent to $832 million, while revenue
slipped 1 percent to $8.1 billion.
Boeing's operating margin remained the lowest in the sector,
although it rose to 10.3 percent from 9 percent a year earlier.