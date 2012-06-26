By Ryan Vlastelica
| NEW YORK, June 26
market felt across all sectors, investors are scrambling to find
market felt across all sectors, investors are scrambling to find
an oasis of safety.
The questions surrounding Europe's debt crisis show no signs
of abating after Spain formally requested rescue funds, a move
some analysts say could be a prelude to a full bailout of the
country. Wha t is also unc lear: how much progress will be made at
a European Union summit later this week, the 20th such attempt
leaders are making to tackle the issue.
The domestic picture may be stronger, but economic data has
frequently d isappointed, and last week, t he Federal Reserve cut
its growth projections for th e U.S. economy.
Given the environment, many investors are looking to avoid
risk. But even many traditionally "safe" plays l ook riskier now.
He re are some ways to get defensive within th e defensives' zone.
CHECK OUT REVENUE GROWTH AND SOURCE
Amid weakening profits, investors are looking to revenue
growth as a sign of stability. Multinational consumer staples
have long been viewed as one of the most reliable ways to avoid
downside, but the group's international reach may now be a
weakness.
"Procter & Gamble and Colgate Palmolive have
become less defensive than they used to be," said Michael
Mullaney, chief investment officer of F iduciary Trust Co in
Boston. "They still have a low beta, but you're not getting the
same bang for your buck that you used to because they have so
much overseas exposure."
Last week, P&G, which makes everything from toilet paper to
laundry detergent and batteries, cut its fourth-quarter earnings
and revenue forecasts, saying sales would be hurt by weak growth
in developed markets and unfavorable foreign-exchange rates. In
Proc ter & Gamble's 2011 earn ings sta tement, it reported that 20
percent of its annual net sales came from Western Europe, with
another 14 percent coming from a region that includes Central
and Eastern Europe, as well as the Middle East and Africa.
P&G isn't alone.
PepsiCo Inc and tobacco company Philip Morris
have also recently warned a bout Europe's impact.
"One of the things we've done is to move away from
multinationals and into companies without any or minimal
exposure to Europe," said Oliver Pursche, co-manager of the GMG
Defensive Beta Fund in Suffern, New York, adding that the fund
had reduced its holdings of P eps i, Coca-Cola Co and some
pharmaceutical names because of their European revenue exposure.
"We like Verizon and AT&T, utilities
and Yum! Brands, which has international exposure, but
to Asia and Latin America rather than Europe," Pu rsche said. "W e
also like Apple Inc, and their revenue growth is a big
part of that."
The GMG Defensive Beta Fund is up 3.8 percent so far this
year.
While the economies in the United States and China have
slowed, they are still expanding, a fact that could buffer
against further turbulence in the euro zone.
"We're increasing exposure to the small- and mid-cap areas
because those tend to be more domestic," said Mullaney, who
helps oversee $10 billion. "I'm agnostic to the sector so long
as they have U.S.-centric sales exposure."
LOOK FOR DIVIDENDS
With low rates that don't look to be going away any time
s oon and high market volatility, steady returns are key for
investors.
Jill Cuniff, who oversees $19.4 billion as president of Edge
Asset Management in Seattle, said that "in this environment,
dividend income is increasingly valuable. The only sector we're
seeing with real inflows is dividend-paying stocks."
Cuniff manages the Principal Equity Income Fund, which has
JPMorgan Chase & Co as its largest holding. The fund is
up 2.2 percent so far this year. While the bank has seen its
share of turbulence lately - the stock is down 22 percent so far
this quarter, hurt by Europe's turmoil and news of a
multi-billi on-dollar tradi ng loss - Cuniff said the company was
attractive in the long term.
She said that she liked JPMorgan not only for the size of
its a nnual dividend - about 3.4 percent of the stock's current
price at just under $36 - but also the company's "capacity and
commitment to growing dividends down the line."
The fund has a number of holdings in traditionally secular
sectors, including technology names.
"There's a lot of maturing in that sector in terms of
dividends," she said, noting that Apple recently joined Cisco
Systems Inc in paying a dividend, while Microsoft Corp
raised its yield.
"These aren't traditionally defensive names, but they're
attractive to us," she said.