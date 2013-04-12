The owner of a ''Kirana'' or mom-and-pop grocery store prepares packets of spices for display in his shop in Mumbai December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares perceived to be defensive gain following the disappointing earnings of the more cyclical Infosys(INFY.NS), dealers say.

Infosys forecast lower revenue growth than analysts had expected for this fiscal year, citing a challenging global economy, sending its shares tumbling nearly 21 percent. (Read full story here)

By contrast, consumer-focussed defensive stocks gain: ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) is up 2.7 percent, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS) gains 1.4 percent.

Among other defensives, drug-maker Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS) gains 0.9 percent, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (REDY.NS) is up 0.7 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)