BRIEF-Report that 3G Capital is interested in General Mills is not true - CNBC
* Report that 3G Capital is interested in General Mills is not true - CNBC
Dec 1 Deimos Asset Management LLC said Brasidas Capital Management's Jon Withaar and Steve Deitch had joined the firm.
Withaar and Deitch joined as managing directors and portfolio managers.
Before founding Brasidas, Withaar and Deitch were portfolio managers at Millennium Management LLC. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Report that 3G Capital is interested in General Mills is not true - CNBC
WASHINGTON, May 4 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 3-month and 6-month bills next week, see: