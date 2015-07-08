July 8 Deimos Asset Management LLC, a New York-based hedge fund manager, appointed Paul Orwicz as managing director and portfolio manager.

Orwicz will oversee a portfolio of technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) investments.

He has previously worked at SAC Capital and Point 72, where he managed portfolios focused on technology, media and telecommunications, consumer products and energy. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)