LONDON May 3 Italian shipping company Deiulemar
Compagnia di Navigazione was declared bankrupt on Wednesday with
debt of about 860 million euros ($1.1 billion), one of the
highest-profile casualties of a four-year slump in the sector.
The move comes as Italian financial regulator CONSOB
investigates the legality of bonds issued by the company, once
one of Europe's biggest dry bulk ship operators.
A judge rejected an agreement with creditors proposed by
family owned Deiulemar, the bankruptcy office of Torre
Annunziata, Naples, told Reuters on Thursday.
Torre del Greco-based Deiulemar was not immediately
available for comment.
A slump in world freight rates in the last few months hit
Deiulemar hard and was compounded by protests from thousands of
bondholders seeking compensation after learning of large
borrowings by the firm that had not been properly accounted for.
Lawyer Giuseppe Colapietro, who represents a committee of
bondholders, said that the last-minute proposal submitted by the
founding families to try and save the company was not
satisfactory for the creditors and left no choice to the judge
but to declare the bankruptcy.
"I am sorry for the company, which has been working for 40
years, for the bondholders and for the employees but the
founding families should have offered a better deal to
creditors," Colapietro said on Thursday.
Deiulemar was founded in 1969 by Giovanni della Gatta,
Giuseppe Lembo and Michele Iuliano, who are members of three
well-known families in the local community and in the Naples
shipping sector.
While the firm's 2010 balance sheet showed it had issued
only about 40 million euros of bonds, an appeal by the company
for bondholders to come forward and disclose their holdings in
recent weeks pointed to the existence of more than 700 million
euros ($920.64 million) in bonds.
Deiulemar said in April it had liabilities of about 860
million euros, most of which in were in bonds to be repaid.
