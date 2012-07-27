* Lawyers seek to wind up firm to pre-empt bankruptcy
* More casualties expected, shipping sector in crisis
By Silvia Antonioli and Jonathan Saul
LONDON, July 27 Lawyers for Deiulemar Shipping,
a major Italian dry freight group, are seeking to wind up the
company to pre-empt formal bankruptcy after prosecutors seized
more than half of its fleet.
Last week Italian prosecutors arrested and charged some
members of families who own the group over the recent bankruptcy
of a re lated company, Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione.
The company is a casualty of prolonged weakness in a
shipping sector that is reeling from a four-year s lump due to a
glut of ships, ordered when times were good, that cannot find
enough business during the current global financial turmoil.
Deiulemar Shipping on Tuesday filed a debt restructuring
proposal that would include the liquidation o f the company and
the sale of all its assets to partially satisfy its creditors,
lawyer Astolfo Di Amato told Reuters.
"It's an attempt to save the company from bankruptcy," Di
Amato, who is representing Deiulemar Shipping, said.
"This is the situation: there are about 500 million euros
($606 million) in debt and 150 million in credit. The situation
has become extremely precarious after the bankruptcy of
Deiulemar Compagnia so we think this is the best way to
safeguard the creditors."
Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione, a once thriving company
founded in 1969 by the Della Gatta, Iuliano and Lembo families,
was declared bankrupt in May, owing about 860 million euros.
A few days later, co-founder and former CEO Michele Iuliano,
88, one of the central figures in the case, died of heart attack
during a police search of his villa in Torre del Greco.
The bankruptcy arose after thousands of bondholders, rattled
by the company's declining business performance, began early
this year to demand to be repaid for their investments that they
said were not reflected in the company's balance sheet.
The firm had irregularly issued around 700 million euros of
bonds, while selling off its ships to Deiulemar Shipping, a
company formed in 2005 by the sons of the owners of Deiulemar
Compagnia di Navigazione.
Italian police on July 16 announced they had seized assets
amounting to 323 million euros, which included 10 vessels
belonging to Deiulemar Shipping, and arrested nine members of
the founding families in connection with the bankruptcy of
Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione.
The court of Torre Annunziata, which is investigating the
case, charged them with criminal conspiracy leading to
fraudulent bankruptcy, aggravated fraud against the state, fake
tax returns, money laundering and illegal collection of
investments.
TIP OF THE ICEBERG
Lawyer Giuseppe Colapietro, who represents a group of
b ondh olders i n Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione, said
Deiulemar Shipping's liquidation proposal was a bid to avoid the
imminent extension of the bankruptcy from the older company to
the sons' firm, as there clear link between the two.
Deiulemar Shipping says the two companies are different
entities and its purchase of the vessels was regular but Italian
prosecutors viewed the handover of the fleet as a "distractive
act", lawyer Di Amato said.
Ship industry sources said the shipping community did not
view Deiulemar Shipping and Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione
as really distinct companies.
"Although creditors cannot touch Deiulemar Shipping
directly, for the group it's all the same ... charterers, banks
and suppliers perceive the whole group is in trouble," another
ship industry source said.
Shipping companies worldwide ordered large numbers of new
vessels between 2007 and 2009, when rates to carry cargo such as
coal, grain and iron ore hit record highs. Now there is a
surplus, rates have crashed and banks hesitate to lend, so the
sector is struggling.
Another ship industry source said banks with shipping
exposures were hesitant to liquidate these assets, fearing they
would not recoup their investments as values slump, but added
that they would eventually be forced to act.
"It (Deiulemar) is a symptom," the source said. "The sector
is just waiting for the volcano to erupt and the big problem is
the amount of debt being carried across the whole shipping
industry and banks do not want to liquidate their assets."
(Editing by Anthony Barker)