Lawyers shout slogans as they hold placards and a banner during a protest demanding the juducial system act faster against rape outside a district court in New Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A policeman keeps guard outside a court where the Delhi gang rape trial is being held in New Delhi January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI Three of the men accused of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus will plead not guilty to the charges, their lawyer said on Wednesday, citing lapses in police investigation.

Five men have been charged for the assault on the woman in a case that has provoked such outrage that lawyers in the district where the case is being heard have refused to defend the men.

Manohar Lal Sharma, who will represent the bus driver and the main accused, his brother and another man, said the case must go to trial so that the evidence police have presented can be tested in court.

"We are only hearing what the police are saying. This is manipulated evidence. It's all on the basis of hearsay and presumption," said Sharma.

It is not yet known if two other accused men have a lawyer, while a sixth accused will be tried separately because he is a minor.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by John Chalmers)