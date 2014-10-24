MANILA Oct 24 Del Monte Pacific Ltd
, which is publicly listed in Singapore and the
Philippines, is looking to raise $360 million via the sale of
preferred shares for debt refinancing, a regulatory filing
showed on Friday.
Del Monte is seeking approval from the Philippines'
Securities and Exchange Commission to sell 36 million preferred
shares at an indicative price of $10 each.
The company known for its canned pineapple and tomato sauce
is offering a dividend rate of 5.25 to 7 percent and targeting a
Dec. 8-12 offering.
Proceeds will be used to refinance a portion of the debt
used to acquire the canned food business of private
equity-backed Del Monte Foods Consumer Products Inc, which is
based in San Francisco, for $1.7 billion last year.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Anand Basu)