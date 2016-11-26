MILAN Nov 26 Italy's Ferrero expects to wrap up
a deal to buy biscuit maker Delacre from United Biscuits by
mid-December, the producer of chocolate and nut spread Nutella
said on Saturday.
The family-owned confectioner made an offer to acquire the
company at the end of July. The move is aimed at entering
premium biscuits sector and reducing the group's reliance on
chocolate products, analysts have said. It could also help
Ferrero expand its business in North America, they added.
The relevant worker council consultations have been
completed and the offer is now subject to a competition review,
Ferrero said, adding it was hopeful of completing the
transaction by mid-December.
The Piedmont-based group did not disclose the financial
details of the deal that will give it the ownership of the
manufactures of both Delacre and Delichoc biscuits.
While the majority of the sales of Delacre are in Belgium
and France, it is also present in the United States and Canada.
"This holds a strategic opportunity for Ferrero, which has
been struggling to increase its footprint in North America in
the face of strong competition from (chocolate) brands Lindt and
Godiva," Pinar Hosafci, Euromonitor International senior food
analyst, said in a research on the deal.
United Biscuits is controlled by Yildiz Holding, the Turkish
owner of Godiva chocolate and McVitie's biscuits which recently
set up a London-based company called Pladis to boost its
exposure to international markets and investors
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Alexander Smith)