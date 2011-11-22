(Refiles to correct dateline to Nov 22, from Nov 21)

* H1 pretex profit 29 mln stg vs 23.8 mln stg

* Revenues 238.1 mln stg vs 209.2 mln stg

* Interim dividend flat at 14.1 pence

LONDON, Nov 22 British banknote printer De La Rue posted a 22 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by growth at its key currency business, and said its turnaround plan was on track.

The world's largest outsourced banknote printer, which produces over 150 national currencies, on Tuesday reported a profit before tax and exceptional items of 29 million pounds ($45.3 million) on revenues 14 percent higher at 209.2 million for the six months to Sept. 24.

It held its interim dividend at 14.1 pence.

The company, which will supply another currency shipment to cash-starved Libya in December, said its currency order book was up 14 percent on the year-end and that print volumes rose 12 percent to 2.8 billion notes.

Profit at its currency unit rose 7 percent to 22.9 million pounds.

"Our strong order book in the currency business unit underpins our confidence in meeting our expectations for the full year," the company said in a statement.

De La Rue is expected to post an average pretax profit of 54 million pounds for the year to the end of March 2012, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of seven analysts.

The FTSE 250 group, which saw 2011 profit tumble 68 percent after paper production issues, is in the midst of a turnaround plan aimed at achieving an operating profit of more than 100 million pounds within three years.

The company said it was confident the plan would help it deliver an operating profit "in excess of 100 million pounds by 2013/14".

De La Rue, which also makes passports, driving licenses and cash processing machines, said its other units, especially identity solutions and and cash processing, performed well during the period.

Shares in the firm, which have risen 11 percent in the last three months, closed at 876 pence on Monday, valuing the business at around 875 million pounds.

($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Matt Scuffham)