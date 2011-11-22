(Refiles to correct dateline to Nov 22, from Nov 21)
* H1 pretex profit 29 mln stg vs 23.8 mln stg
* Revenues 238.1 mln stg vs 209.2 mln stg
* Interim dividend flat at 14.1 pence
LONDON, Nov 22 British banknote printer De
La Rue posted a 22 percent rise in first-half profit,
helped by growth at its key currency business, and said its
turnaround plan was on track.
The world's largest outsourced banknote printer, which
produces over 150 national currencies, on Tuesday reported a
profit before tax and exceptional items of 29 million pounds
($45.3 million) on revenues 14 percent higher at 209.2 million
for the six months to Sept. 24.
It held its interim dividend at 14.1 pence.
The company, which will supply another currency shipment to
cash-starved Libya in December, said its currency order book was
up 14 percent on the year-end and that print volumes rose 12
percent to 2.8 billion notes.
Profit at its currency unit rose 7 percent to 22.9 million
pounds.
"Our strong order book in the currency business unit
underpins our confidence in meeting our expectations for the
full year," the company said in a statement.
De La Rue is expected to post an average pretax profit of 54
million pounds for the year to the end of March 2012, according
to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of seven analysts.
The FTSE 250 group, which saw 2011 profit tumble 68 percent
after paper production issues, is in the midst of a turnaround
plan aimed at achieving an operating profit of more than 100
million pounds within three years.
The company said it was confident the plan would help it
deliver an operating profit "in excess of 100 million pounds by
2013/14".
De La Rue, which also makes passports, driving licenses and
cash processing machines, said its other units, especially
identity solutions and and cash processing, performed well
during the period.
Shares in the firm, which have risen 11 percent in the last
three months, closed at 876 pence on Monday, valuing the
business at around 875 million pounds.
($1 = 0.640 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Matt Scuffham)