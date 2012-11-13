* Some orders expected in H2 2011/12 pushed back to 2012/13
* Now expects 2012/13 FY results to be similar 2011/12
* H1 trading in line with its expectations
* Group op profit up 5 pct to 33 mln stg
* Shares down 8.4 percent
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Nov 13 British banknote printer De La
Rue warned its annual profit would be lower than
expected after a number of key currency orders expected in the
second half of this year were pushed back.
"It will now be too late for these orders to benefit the
current financial year, and as a result the board expects that
the financial results of the group for 2012/13 will be similar
to those for 2011/12," the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.
Shares in the 199-year-old firm were down 8.4 percent to 975
pence at 1003 GMT - the second-biggest faller on the FTSE 250
index.
The British firm, which prints over 150 national currencies
as well as passports such as the UK's, had in July noted lower
than expected orders in its first quarter but a raft of
second-half work was expected to underpin a rise in full-year
profit.
Prior to Tuesday's statement, the company was expected to
report an average pretax profit of 74.57 million pounds ($118
million) for the year to the end of March 2013, according to a
Reuters poll of seven analysts. This compares to a pretax profit
of 57.7 million pounds reported by De La Rue in 2011/12.
De La Rue said it was confident the delayed currency orders
- estimated by analysts at JP Morgan to be worth 70 million
pounds - would be received in its next financial year, adding to
a number of important orders already secured.
"I think our shareholders understand it is a lumpy business
and therefore the timing of a lump can affect what you report in
any given year," Chief Executive Tim Cobbold told Reuters.
Cobbold declined to name who the orders were with or give
more details on reasons for the delays, only commenting that it
was "very usual for there to be ups and downs in the timing of
when orders actually arrive".
"Provided the orders get booked it has the effect of moving
that portion of the business into the next financial year and so
it underpins and supports the outlook for next year," he added.
JP Morgan analysts left their forecasts for 2013/14
unchanged following the news, but moved its current year pretax
profit estimate to 57 million pounds from 75 million.
"Delays to the finalisation of a small number of significant
contracts will impact De La Rue's full-year 2013 earnings, but
have, in our opinion, little effect on the ongoing profitability
of the group," the analysts said in a note.
De La Rue said its performance in the six months to
September 29 had been in line with its expectations, with group
operating profit up 5 percent on last year to 33 million pounds
and sales up 3 percent to 245 million pounds.
The group said banknote print volumes had risen 4 percent to
2.9 billion notes, but banknote paper volumes had fallen 15
percent to 4,500 tonnes as a result of increased competition.
Its order book for the next 12 months was flat at 248
million pounds. The firm reiterated its 2013/14 target for an
operating profit in excess of 100 million pounds. It posted an
operating profit of 63.1 million pounds last year.