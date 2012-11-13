* Some orders expected in H2 2011/12 pushed back to 2012/13

* Now expects 2012/13 FY results to be similar 2011/12

* H1 trading in line with its expectations

* Group op profit up 5 pct to 33 mln stg

* Shares down 8.4 percent

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Nov 13 British banknote printer De La Rue warned its annual profit would be lower than expected after a number of key currency orders expected in the second half of this year were pushed back.

"It will now be too late for these orders to benefit the current financial year, and as a result the board expects that the financial results of the group for 2012/13 will be similar to those for 2011/12," the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shares in the 199-year-old firm were down 8.4 percent to 975 pence at 1003 GMT - the second-biggest faller on the FTSE 250 index.

The British firm, which prints over 150 national currencies as well as passports such as the UK's, had in July noted lower than expected orders in its first quarter but a raft of second-half work was expected to underpin a rise in full-year profit.

Prior to Tuesday's statement, the company was expected to report an average pretax profit of 74.57 million pounds ($118 million) for the year to the end of March 2013, according to a Reuters poll of seven analysts. This compares to a pretax profit of 57.7 million pounds reported by De La Rue in 2011/12.

De La Rue said it was confident the delayed currency orders - estimated by analysts at JP Morgan to be worth 70 million pounds - would be received in its next financial year, adding to a number of important orders already secured.

"I think our shareholders understand it is a lumpy business and therefore the timing of a lump can affect what you report in any given year," Chief Executive Tim Cobbold told Reuters.

Cobbold declined to name who the orders were with or give more details on reasons for the delays, only commenting that it was "very usual for there to be ups and downs in the timing of when orders actually arrive".

"Provided the orders get booked it has the effect of moving that portion of the business into the next financial year and so it underpins and supports the outlook for next year," he added.

JP Morgan analysts left their forecasts for 2013/14 unchanged following the news, but moved its current year pretax profit estimate to 57 million pounds from 75 million.

"Delays to the finalisation of a small number of significant contracts will impact De La Rue's full-year 2013 earnings, but have, in our opinion, little effect on the ongoing profitability of the group," the analysts said in a note.

De La Rue said its performance in the six months to September 29 had been in line with its expectations, with group operating profit up 5 percent on last year to 33 million pounds and sales up 3 percent to 245 million pounds.

The group said banknote print volumes had risen 4 percent to 2.9 billion notes, but banknote paper volumes had fallen 15 percent to 4,500 tonnes as a result of increased competition.

Its order book for the next 12 months was flat at 248 million pounds. The firm reiterated its 2013/14 target for an operating profit in excess of 100 million pounds. It posted an operating profit of 63.1 million pounds last year.