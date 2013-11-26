LONDON Nov 26 Currency printer De La Rue posted an 18 percent rise in first half profit but said increased competition in its core banknote printing business would hit the prices it could charge until at least 2015.

De La Rue warned on Oct. 23 it would miss its profit target for this year after competitors added capacity to manufacture banknote paper, reducing its pricing power.

The company on Tuesday reiterated its belief that it would deliver an operating profit of 90 million pounds ($145.4 million) in 2013/14, lower than the 100 million pound target it set in its three year improvement plan introduced in 2010/11.

"We expect pricing pressure in the printed banknote market to come through in the second half of the current year and throughout 2014 and 2015," De La Rue's chief executive Tim Cobbold told reporters.

"To mitigate this we will concentrate on adding new security features and technologies to our products, which should enable us to charge more and improve margins."

De La Rue's main competitors are Germany's Giesecke & Devrient, France's Oberthur Techologies and Australia's Innovia Security.

The British company on Tuesday reported an 18 percent rise in operating profit to 39.1 million pounds ($63.16 million) in the six months to Sept. 28, helped by 10 million pounds of cost savings made during the period.

Shares in De La Rue, which have fallen 15 percent in the last six months, were up 6 percent at 888.5 pence by 0847 GMT, valuing the group at around 860 million pounds.

"Clearly there are challenges ahead, but the underlying business continues to improve, just not as quickly as we previously expected due to market headwinds," said Investec analyst Thomas Rands.