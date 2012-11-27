* H1 underlying pre-tax profit up 9 pct to 31.5 mln stg

* Revenue up 3 pct to 245.5 mln stg

* Confident of 2013/14 operating profit above 100 mln stg

LONDON, Nov 27 Banknote printer De La Rue posted underlying pre-tax profit growth of 9 percent in the first half, with its solutions business offsetting a flat performance in money printing.

The group warned earlier this month that its full year profit would be impacted by contract delays in a number of its larger currency orders, though the effects will be mostly felt in the second half of the year.

De La Rue, which prints over 150 national currencies, said that it was confident that the delayed orders would be received for shipment in 2013/14.

In a trading update on Tuesday the group said its performance was "satisfactory" and said that it had maintained its order book at 248 million pounds ($397.40 million), with currency orders up 7 percent.

First half operating profit in its money printing operation was up 1 percent to 22.4 million pounds, while its solutions business, which makes British passports, saw a 16 percent jump in profit.

Underlying group pre-tax profit rose to 31.5 million pounds on group revenue of 245.5 million pounds, up 3 percent on the same period last year.

The board said that it is confident it can achieve its target of 2013/14 operating profit in excess of 100 million pounds.