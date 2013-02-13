Feb 13 Delaware is planning to sell $340 million of general obligation bonds during the week of Feb. 18, a market source said on Wednesday.

The sale consists of $115 million of bonds to be sold via a negotiated sale, according to the preliminary official statement.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the lead manager on the negotiated portion of the sale.

It also includes $225 million of bonds to be sold on Thursday via a competitive bid sale, according to the POS.