June 6 A bitter boardroom battle has prompted an
unusual media blitz in Delaware that warns residents that the
state's nationally renowned corporate court is on the cusp of
destroying Delaware's pro-business reputation.
The ads by employees of TransPerfect Global Inc stem from a
ruling in August that was aimed at breaking years of deadlock
between the translation services company's co-owners, Elizabeth
Elting and Philip Shawe.
Elting convinced the Court of Chancery to order the company
sold, a move opposed by Shawe. Last month, employees of New
York-based TransPerfect wrote to the judge, Chancellor Andre
Bouchard, saying they feared for the survival of TransPerfect,
which despite years of dysfunction, had grown to have $500
million in annual sales and 4,000 staff.
As Bouchard prepares to issue a final order any day
detailing the sale process, radio and print ads, a website and
20,000 flyers have been sent to Delaware residents blasting the
judge for his "stunning act of governmental overreach."
"Tell Chancellor Bouchard to leave our company alone and our
business is our business," said the flyers, which included the
direct phone number for Bouchard's chambers. "Chancellor
Bouchard is turning Delaware into a bad place for business."
The state prides itself for being friendly for business, and
the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has named the Court of Chancery as
the nation's best for more than a dozen years.
On Monday, court documents were unsealed that show Elting's
legal team believes the campaign was linked to Shawe. It cited
complaints by staff in Spain that they were forced to support
the effort.
"It is nonetheless clear that employees did not voluntarily
sign the letter to your honor; they were coerced," wrote
Elting's lawyer. "It is also highly unlikely that these
employees paid for the newspaper advertisements."
Chris Coffey of Tusk Strategies, a spokesman for the
campaign, said Shawe has no role in the campaign. He said the
letter that included the signatures by Spanish employees was
sent before the current campaign was organized. He also said the
group was also targeting Delaware lawmakers and has hired a
lobbyist.
Shawe, in an email, said only that he was sympathetic to the
employees' concerns.
Legal experts contacted by Reuters called the ads
unprecedented and said if Shawe did launch the campaign, it
could prompt sanctions from the court. They also said the ruling
by Bouchard was uncontroversial and would have little impact
beyond the case.
TransPerfect was founded in 1992 by Elting and Shawe,
ex-lovers who built it into a global business. The relationship
between the two became poisoned in recent years as each jockeyed
for decisive control.
Shawe has accused Elting of demanding too much cash from the
business to fund her supposedly extravagant lifestyle, and
Elting has similarly criticized Shawe's world travel and
"self-indulgent" wedding, according to Bouchard's August ruling.
Shawe pressed assault charges against Elting when she
slammed an office door on his foot. "Curiously, while his foot
was in the door, Shawe called one of his attorneys from Sullivan
& Cromwell, rather than focus on resolving the situation at hand
(i.e., removing his foot from the door)," Bouchard wrote in his
August opinion.
Legal experts agreed the campaign almost certainly would
have no impact on Bouchard's looming decision regarding a sale
process.
"It's a bizarre and surely ineffective attempt to influence
a judge," Minor Myers, a professor at Brooklyn Law School in New
York, said in an email.
