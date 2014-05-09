May 9 Delaware's Supreme Court has ruled that
corporations can adopt bylaws requiring an investor who sues and
loses to pay the company's legal costs, potentially upending the
economics of a booming type of shareholder litigation.
Thursday's ruling in the little-noticed case concerned the
bylaws of ATP Tour Inc. The organization oversees men's
professional tennis and has been trying to collect $17.7 million
in legal fees from members who unsuccessfully sued its directors
over a change in the tour schedule.
Delaware's top court found the state's corporate law did not
prevent a board from amending bylaws to do away with the
"American Rule," which requires each party to bear its own legal
costs regardless of the result.
"It is settled that contracting parties may agree to modify
the American Rule and obligate the losing party to pay the
prevailing party's fees," wrote Justice Carolyn Berger in the
14-page opinion. The court also held that deterring litigation
was an acceptable reason for adopting such bylaws.
While ATP is not a stock corporation, legal experts said the
ruling could apply broadly. They said that if corporations enact
such bylaws, that could slash the number of investor lawsuits by
ramping up the risks of suing a board for breaching duties to
shareholders.
"I think it's a disaster," said prominent shareholder
attorney Stuart Grant of Grant & Eisenhofer in Wilmington.
"The Delaware Supreme Court seems to have caused Delaware to
secede from the union," he added, alluding to the American Rule.
Grant said a shareholder with 1 percent of a company's stock
- a large holding for a typical plaintiff - would never sue if
they stood to get 1 percent of the benefit but risked bearing
100 percent of the cost if they lost. Investor lawsuits can cost
millions of dollars to litigate.
The ruling could blunt critics of Delaware courts, who say
judges there are not doing enough to stem a tide in recent years
of certain class action lawsuits that are filed against every
merger deal, sometimes by shareholders with only a few shares.
The lawsuits accuse board members of breaching their duties
to shareholders under Delaware law by agreeing to sell the
company too cheaply.
The weakest cases typically settle quickly, with directors
being released from liability in return for giving shareholders
a bit more information about the deal, but no more money. The
companies also agree to pay the shareholder's attorneys, who get
around $400,000 for a typical "disclosure only" settlement.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has called the practice
"extortion through litigation."
The ATP ruling seemed to catch Delaware law experts by
surprise. The question about ATP's bylaw was sent to the
Delaware high court by a federal judge in Delaware who was
overseeing the tournament dispute.
Claudia Allen, a specialist in corporate governance at
Katten Muchin Rosenman in Chicago, said directors adopting such
bylaws could risk a backlash from investors unhappy about a
board restricting their rights.
"You're seeking to adjust the American Rule for a very good
reason," she said, "but the stockholder may not like it at all."
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Dan
Grebler)