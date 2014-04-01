April 1 Delaware Supreme Court Justice Jack
Jacobs notified the state's governor that he planned to retire
on July 4, according to Stephen Taylor, a spokesman for the
court.
Jacobs has been on the court, which plays an important role
in Wall Street dealmaking, since 2003. He previously spent 18
years on the Court of Chancery, the state's nationally
recognized venue for shareholder disputes.
Neither the governor's spokeswoman nor Jacobs immediately
responded to a request for comment.
The state's highest court has the final say on Delaware
corporate law, which governs a majority of U.S.-listed
corporations.
Last month, for example, the court held that buyouts of
companies by controlling shareholders could be subject to less
rigorous court review if certain protections are in place for
minority shareholders.
Delaware's Supreme Court lineup was unchanged for nine years
until Myron Steele retired last year as chief justice. He was
replaced by the Leo Strine, who had been chief judge on the
Court of Chancery.
Many in Delaware's tight-knit law community have speculated
that the four remaining justices might be more likely to
consider retirement after Steele's departure.
