By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del. Jan 8 Leo Strine, the
outspoken chief judge of Delaware's nationally important
business court, has been nominated to lead the state's Supreme
Court, Governor Jack Markell said on Wednesday.
The move, if confirmed, would take Strine's outsize persona
away from the day-to-day rough-and-tumble of adjudicating
corporate cases and put him in the more staid world of the state
Supreme Court.
A majority of U.S. publicly traded companies incorporate in
Delaware, in part so they can be governed by its
well-established law and courts.
The Supreme Court is the final arbiter of the state's laws,
including its corporate law.
Until now, Strine, 49, has been the chancellor or head of
the business court, the Court of Chancery, where individual
judges decide cases without a jury.
He has earned wide respect for meaty, 100-page legal
opinions that defy easy labels as friendly to companies or
shareholders.
But some lawyers have grumbled about a domineering style,
and he frequently raises eyebrows with courtroom digressions
beyond the law that have occasionally gotten him into hot water.
"He wouldn't get through the Senate of the United States
based on those comments," Andrew Moore, a former justice on the
Delaware Supreme Court, said of Strine's asides on religion.
Nevertheless, Strine has been a full-throated cheerleader
for Delaware's courts, which are a key reason businesses choose
to incorporate in the state. Business fees generate up to 40
percent of the state's general revenue.
"The name of Strine being known in the corporate world will
be good for the franchise," said a local attorney, who did not
want to be identified speaking about the sensitive topic.
Among his recent rulings, Strine prevented investor Carl
Icahn from upending the Dell Inc buyout, and he blocked Martin
Marietta's $4.9 billion hostile bid for its larger rival, Vulcan
Materials.
He has made it is easier for a controlling shareholder to
buy out public stockholders in a case involving Ron Perelman's
acquisition of M&F Worldwide and has slashed fees for
shareholder attorneys whose work he thought was wanting.
But controversy is never far away.
In identifying potential conflicts of interest at Goldman
Sachs over a deal by Kinder Morgan to buy El Paso, he mockingly
compared a call by Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein
to the lyrics of Lionel Richie.
Just after becoming chancellor in 2011 he awarded what was
arguably one of the highest legal fees - $305 million, which
worked out to $35,000 an hour - in a case involving Southern
Copper Corp.
"What is it about lawyers getting money that's ickier than
investment bankers or other people in society?" Strine asked
when he approved the fee, noting that the lawyers had battled
through a trial rather than accept an easy settlement.
Some saw the high fees as an attempt to reverse a trend by
shareholders to file cases in supposedly friendlier courts
outside the state.
Just weeks earlier, Strine declared at a New York law
conference that "Delaware is open for business" and called on
those lawyers in attendance who had received multimillion fee
awards by his court to stand up and identify themselves.
OUTSPOKENNESS MAY COUNT AGAINST STRINE
In a statement on Wednesday, Strine said: "If the Senate
confirms me to this important position, I will do everything I
can to repay the confidence they and the governor will have
entrusted in me."
Strine's nomination to the state Supreme Court must be
confirmed by the state's 21-member Senate, where the governor's
Democratic party holds 13 seats.
The biggest mark against the nomination is likely to be
Strine's tendency to speak his mind.
His musings came to national attention in 2012 when a
transcript from a hearing involving fashion entrepreneur Tory
Burch made the rounds.
Strine livened a routine scheduling hearing by comparing
Burch's dispute to a "drunken WASP-fest" and referred to one
attorney's beard as a "Hasidic rattail." He also inquired if
Burch or her former husband were Jewish.
Strine, who has said he was raised a Catholic, later said he
regretted what he called attempted humor.
There has been no suggestion among attorneys who have
appeared in front of him that he is anti-Semitic.
The job of chief justice has come to be associated with the
even temperament of Myron Steele, who retired after nine years
on the job in November.
Unlike the chancellor, who alone oversees high-profile
cases, the chief justice leads a court of five that tends to
rule unanimously.
The chief justice also must maintain relations with
lawmakers to ensure funding for the courts.
Strine's dealings with politicians in Dover has had a rocky
history. In 2013, the News Journal newspaper published excerpts
of emails from Strine to lawmakers that revealed the chancellor
was taking an unusually active role in drafting legislation,
raising questions about blurring the separation of powers of
government.
Strine, who was chief legal counsel to former Governor
Thomas Carper, joined the Court of Chancery in 1998 after one of
the closest Senate votes in memory.
Critics at the time said that Strine's old firm, Skadden,
Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, wielded too much influence in the
state.
But by the time he was nominated to be chancellor in 2011,
Strine was easily confirmed.
Chatter in Wilmington has already focused on Andre Bouchard
as a possible replacement on the Court of Chancery. He currently
leads the small litigation firm Bouchard Margules & Friedlander,
which Markell's administration has tapped to represent Delaware
in various federal lawsuits.
Bouchard chaired the judicial nominating commission that
sent Strine's name to the governor, which could raise questions
about conflicts of interest if he were to be nominated to the
Court of Chancery.
Bouchard did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.