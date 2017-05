Sgt. Richard Bratz, PIO Delaware State Police, issues a statement about the prison guards who were taken hostage by prison inmates, at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Delaware, U.S., February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Doug Curran

One male prison officer is dead and a female colleague has been hospitalized after they were held hostage overnight by inmates at a prison in Delaware, state officials said on Thursday.

The hostages were removed by police at about 5 a.m. local time from James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, a men's prison in the town of Smyrna, where an uprising began midday on Wednesday, the state Department of Correction said in a statement.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney)