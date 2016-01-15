By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 15 Layoffs at chemical maker
DuPont Co announced in late December, in preparation for
its merger with Dow Chemical Co, create negative credit
conditions for communities in Delaware and the state overall, a
report said on Friday.
Moody's Investors Service said the 1,700 jobs being cut in
Delaware by DuPont represents a "significant" 24 percent of all
company employees in the state.
"The layoffs focused on scientists at the Experimental
Station in the greater Wilmington, DE area. This event is credit
negative for New Castle County (Aaa stable), the City of
Wilmington (Aa2 stable) and the State of Delaware (Aaa stable),"
Moody's said in a research note.
DuPont, which has made its home in Delaware since 1802,
became the U.S. government's top supplier of gunpowder, its
mainstay business at the time, by the beginning of the War of
1812.
The company employees approximately 7,000 people in Delaware
out of a global workforce of 53,000.
DuPont is referred to as "Uncle DuPie" or "Uncle DuPont,"
given it has been a major employer in the state for two
centuries and the family are significant donors to the civic and
cultural life of the state.
Wilmington, the state's largest city, could see its finances
impacted because it is dependent on employment and income taxes,
Moody's said, adding: "the city levies a 1.25 percent wage tax,
a net profits tax and a per-employee head tax, totally 45
percent of total budget."
By the firm's count there are 440 Wilmington residents who
work for DuPont, and if 24 percent are laid off that means a
potential loss of $156,000 in wage tax revenue. If all 440 were
laid off, that figure rises to $650,000
"Although the cuts are credit negative for the city, we
expect management to maintain healthy finances," Moody's said of
Wilmington.
The announced DuPont layoffs also create a credit negative
for the state, Moody's said. However the effects "will be more
muted due to the state's more diverse finances and tax base."
The merged Dow and DuPont, which had an estimated combined
market capitalization of roughly $130 billion when the deal was
announced on Dec. 11, plans to then break up into three separate
standalone businesses. It is expected to be duel headquartered
in Wilmington as well as Dow's current home town of Midland,
Michigan.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)