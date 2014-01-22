BRIEF-LG Uplus buys 15 pct stake in KT Music
* Says LG Uplus Corp has acquired 7.4 million shares of the co, and is holding 15 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake
Jan 22 Delcam PLC : * Russian federal anti-monopoly service has granted clearance for the acquisition of Delcam by Autodesk * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Says LG Uplus Corp has acquired 7.4 million shares of the co, and is holding 15 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake
* Says change of registration has been done regarding acquiring 51 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based electronic firm