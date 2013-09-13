Sept 13 Delcath Systems Inc said the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its cancer therapy,
and asked for more trials, more than four months after a panel
of U.S. advisers recommended against its approval.
The company also said it fired Chief Executive Eamonn Hobbs
on Sept. 10 and appointed two interim co-CEOs.
Further studies should show that the treatment is safe and
effective based on overall survival, and that benefits outweigh
risks, the FDA said.
Delcath said the regulator issued on Thursday a complete
response letter - its standard method of telling a company why a
drug has not been approved.
Seven percent of the 122 patients treated died due to side
effects related to the therapy comprising chemotherapy drug
melphalan and a drug delivery device, packaged as the Melblez
kit.
An independent panel of advisers to the FDA unanimously
recommended against approval to the therapy, which intends to
treat a rare form of eye cancer that spreads to the liver.
Delcath said it was evaluating the rejection letter and
would discuss a way forward with the FDA.
A transition committee would search for a new CEO and
evaluate strategic options, said the company valued at $37.6
million based on its stock's close on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
Global head of business operations Jennifer Simpson and
Chief Financial Officer Graham Miao would serve as co-CEOs.