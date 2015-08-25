MILAN Aug 25 Mitsubishi Electric has agreed to buy Italian air conditioning company DeLclima for 664 million euros ($768 million) in cash, the latest Asian acquisition in the European country.

The Japanese group will buy 74.97 percent of DeLclima from its top investor De Longhi at 4.44 euros per share and then launch a mandatory public tender offer, according to a joint statement on Tuesday from Mitsubishi and De Longhi.

DelClima shares ended on Monday at 2.4 euros. The price offered by Mitsubishi could be increased by 0.07 euros per share and the deal is expected to be completed by the end of November, subject to antitrust clearance. ($1 = 0.8645 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Susan Fenton)