TEL AVIV Nov 23 Israeli energy, real estate and insurance conglomerate Delek Group is negotiating to acquire a 51.9 percent stake in Cohen Development and Industrial Buildings held by the Cohen and Tadmor families.

Cohen Development owns 50 percent of oil and gas exploration firm Avner Oil & Gas, which serves as the general partner in the limited partnership Avner Oil Exploration.

Delek Group, through its subsidiary Delek Energy Systems , holds the rest of Avner.

"At this stage the transaction has not yet been discussed by the company's board of directors and there is no certainty that negotiations will end in a binding agreement," Delek said in a statement on Wednesday.

Avner and another Delek subsidiary, Delek Drilling , are partners with Noble Energy in two huge natural gas finds off Israel's Mediterranean coast.

Shares in Cohen Development, which has a market value of 352 million shekels ($94 million), were up 4.9 percent to 56.1 shekels in late trading in Tel Aviv.

