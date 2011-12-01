* Delek to pay 80.46 shekels a share for Cohen Development

* Delek to post gain of 2.4 bln to 2.9 bln shekels

TEL AVIV Dec 1 Israeli energy, real estate and insurance conglomerate Delek Group has signed an agreement to buy a 51.9 percent stake in Cohen Development and Industrial Buildings held by the Cohen and Tadmor families for 275 million shekels ($73 million).

The proposed deal will give Delek control of oil and gas exploration firm Avner Oil & Gas, 50 percent owned by Cohen Development. Delek already holds 50 percent of Avner through its subsidiary Delek Energy Systems.

Avner and another Delek subsidiary, Delek Drilling , are partners with Noble Energy in two huge natural gas finds off Israel's Mediterranean coast. Gaining control of Avner will give Delek a larger share of these gas reserves.

Delek will begin to consolidate Avner's results in its own financial results, Delek said in a statement on Thursday.

It estimated that as a result of the acquisition it will post a gain of 2.4 billion to 2.9 billion shekels to reflect a revaluation of its investment in Avner, which serves as the general partner in the limited partnership Avner Oil Exploration .

Delek announced last week it was in talks to buy the stake in Cohen Development.

The 275 million shekel price reflects a share price for Cohen Development of 80.46 shekels a share.

Shares in Cohen Development were up 4 percent to 57.06 shekels before being halted. They resumed trading and were 11.2 percent higher at 61 shekels.

Delek shares were up 4.4 percent to 720 shekels and Avner was up 2.7 percent to 2.23 shekels.

The deal is subject to receipt of regulatory approval. Delek said it will finance the acquisition through its own resources and/or bank loans.

($1 = 3.75 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen. Editing by Jane Merriman)