JERUSALEM Jan 22 Israeli conglomerate
Delek Group said on Sunday that the collateral to
back an HSBC loan for its gas exploration units had
been rejected by Israel's Petroleum Commissioner.
Last month, Delek Drilling and Avner Oil
Exploration received a $250 million non-recourse loan
from HSBC for the development of the Tamar and Leviathan natural
gas sites off Israel's Mediterranean Coast and other expenses.
The companies sought to use the partnership rights in the
Leviathan project as collateral but the regulator rejected the
plan, Delek said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
"The commissioner noted ... that if the partnerships decide
to submit a new application, they would have to include
clarifications with regard to the Tamar lease work and
development financing plan and provide supporting documents,"
Delek said.
"The partnerships are considering additional steps, which
include resubmission of an application with the new
requirements."
The Tamar prospect, which contains an estimated 9.1
trillion cubic feet of gas, is due online in 2013, with Tamar
expected to supply Israel's gas needs for more than 15 years. A
nearby site, Leviathan, is nearly twice as large and due to be
online around 2017.
Delek and Avner are part of a group led by U.S.-based Noble
Energy developing natural gas wells off Israel's
Mediterranean coast.
Noble holds 36 percent of Tamar, while Delek and Avner own
15.625 percent each and Isramco Negev holds 28.75
percent.
The reliance on Israeli gas has intensified since supplies
from Egypt have been erratic as militants have attacked the
pipeline between Egypt and Israel 10 times in the past year.