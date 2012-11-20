TEL AVIV Nov 20 Israel's Delek Petroleum sold a 3.7 percent stake in U.S. subsidiary Delek US Holdings Inc for $57 million to a foreign financial institution, the company said on Tuesday.

Delek sold 2.2 million shares in the U.S. oil refiner for $25.85 a share after Monday's close of trade in New York, the company said in a statement. Delek US shares closed up 1.5 percent at $26.01 on Monday.

Following the deal Delek Petroleum, a subsidiary of Israeli energy and insurance conglomerate Delek Group, still holds 53 percent of Delek US.

Delek Petroleum will book a pretax accounting gain of 104 million shekels ($26.5 million) from the sale that will be reflected in the fourth quarter as an increase in its shareholders' equity.

In September it sold a 5.05 percent stake in Delek US Holdings for $76 million.