JERUSALEM, April 17 Israeli conglomerate Delek
Group's gas and oil exploration units, Delek Drilling
and Avner Oil Exploration, are considering merging to reduce
costs, attract new investors and simplify the financing process
in developing the Leviathan natural gas field.
Delek Drilling's board met last week and decided
to appoint a special independent committee of directors to
examine a possible merger with Avner, it said in a
statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Sunday.
Delek Group directly holds 6.1 percent of Delek Drilling and
8.5 percent of Avner, although its Delek Energy unit owns 63
percent of Delek Drilling and 47.5 percent of Avner.
Delek Group owns 87 percent of Delek Energy, while
Delek Drilling's chairman, Gideon Tadmor, is also Avner's chief
executive.
The companies each hold 15.625 percent in the Tamar gas
field off Israel's Mediterranean coast and 22.7 percent each of
the nearby Leviathan field, whose development has been delayed
by political and regulatory issues. Their main partner in both
sites is Texas-based Noble Energy.
A merger could hurt the Tel Aviv bourse, since both trade in
the blue-chip Tel Aviv 25 index and have significant
trading volume.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)