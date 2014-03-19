TEL AVIV, March 19 Israeli conglomerate Delek Group sold 3 million shares of Delek U.S. Holdings Inc in an off-market transaction to a foreign financial institution for 315 million Israeli shekels ($91 million).

It sold the shares at $30.33 per share. Shares in Delek U.S. Holdings were down 4.3 percent at $30.49 in early trading on Wednesday.

Following the sale, Delek Group holds 25.4 percent of Delek U.S. share capital.

Delek Group, which is 63 percent held by billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva, has a major stake in a number of newly discovered gas fields off Israel's coast. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)