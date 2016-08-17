TEL AVIV Aug 17 The partners in Israeli
offshore gas fields Tamar and Leviathan have agreed to sell
their rights in two smaller fields to Ocean Energean Oil and Gas
Ltd for $148.5 million to comply with a government requirement.
Delek Group, which has controlling interests in
several gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean, is being forced
by the government to sell off some assets in an effort to open
the sector to competition.
Energean will buy Texas-based Noble Energy's 47.06
percent stake in the Tanin and Karish fields and the rest from
Delek subsidiaries Avner Oil Exploration and Delek
Drilling, Avner said in a statement on Wednesday.
The buyer of Tanin and Karish, with combined gas reserves of
3 trillion cubic feet, is a subsidiary of Cyprus-registered
Energean E&P Holdings Ltd, which operates mainly in Greece and
the Aegean Sea.
The sellers will also be entitled to royalties if and when
gas is produced from the fields.
Last year Delek paid its partner Noble for the rights to
sell its stake in the two fields.
The sale is subject to regulatory approval.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)