JERUSALEM, June 21 Israel's Delek Group said on Sunday it had agreed to sell its 52.31 percent stake in insurer Phoenix Holdings to China's Fosun International for 1.8 billion shekels ($471 million).

The agreement is still subject to various regulatory approvals and the deal can be canceled by either side if it is not closed after five months, Delek said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. ($1 = 3.8244 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Hugh Lawson)