TEL AVIV Nov 18 The reserve estimate for the
Aphrodite natural gas field offshore Cyprus has been raised by
12 percent, and most of the gas is likely to be exported,
Israeli firms involved in the project said.
The new estimate given for the natural gas field is 4.54
trillion cubic feet (tcf). The estimate for condensate, a liquid
byproduct of natural gas, was also raised to 9 million barrels
from a previous estimate of 8.1 million, two Israeli firms said
in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Delek Drilling and Avner Oil Exploration
, both subsidiaries of Israel's Delek Group
, each own 15 percent of Aphrodite. Texas-based Noble
Energy controls the rest.
The partners said they were considering incorporating
development of Aphrodite into their plans for the much larger
Leviathan field, which is adjacent but lies within Israeli
waters.
The Israeli companies said that in light of the small
domestic market in Cyprus, "the main potential market for the
resources is the international market".
The three energy companies together with the government of
Cyprus are examining the possibilities for exporting the gas,
including via a pipeline to other countries in the region such
as Egypt.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Jane Baird)