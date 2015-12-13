TEL AVIV Dec 13 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Sunday suspended trading in Delek Group and its insurance business Phoenix Holdings due to events related to Fosun International, the Chinese company that had agreed to buy a controlling stake in Phoenix.

Fosun said on Friday its Chairman Guo Guangchang, one of China's best-known entrepreneurs, was assisting authorities with an investigation, after an earlier report said the group lost contact with its billionaire founder.

The Tel Aviv exchange said in a statement that due to news regarding events tied to the transfer of control in Phoenix from Delek to Fosun, trading in shares of the related companies has been suspended. It did not provide further details.

Delek, one of Israel's leading conglomerates, in June agreed to sell its 52.31 percent stake in Phoenix to Fosun for 1.8 billion shekels ($467 million). ($1 = 3.8545 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen. Editing by Jane Merriman)