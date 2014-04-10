TEL AVIV, April 10 Israeli energy and insurance
conglomerate Delek Group said on Thursday it was in
advanced talks to sell its U.S. insurance business Republic
Group.
"There is no certainty a binding agreement will be signed,"
the company said in a brief statement to the Tel Aviv Stock
Exchange.
It did not identify the potential buyer or provide further
details on the deal.
TheMarker financial newspaper said Delek is seeking $220
million for Dallas-based Republic from a group of American
investors.
Republic provides personal and commercial property and
casualty insurance.
The sale comes as Delek, which owns stakes in the giant
Tamar and Leviathan natural gas fields off Israel's
Mediterranean coast, seeks to divest its financial holdings.
The firm is separately seeking to sell its stake in Israeli
insurer Phoenix to comply with new Israeli
regulations that prevent conglomerates from holding significant
stakes in both financial and non-financial companies.
