TEL AVIV, April 10 Israeli energy and insurance conglomerate Delek Group said on Thursday it was in advanced talks to sell its U.S. insurance business Republic Group.

"There is no certainty a binding agreement will be signed," the company said in a brief statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

It did not identify the potential buyer or provide further details on the deal.

TheMarker financial newspaper said Delek is seeking $220 million for Dallas-based Republic from a group of American investors.

Republic provides personal and commercial property and casualty insurance.

The sale comes as Delek, which owns stakes in the giant Tamar and Leviathan natural gas fields off Israel's Mediterranean coast, seeks to divest its financial holdings.

The firm is separately seeking to sell its stake in Israeli insurer Phoenix to comply with new Israeli regulations that prevent conglomerates from holding significant stakes in both financial and non-financial companies. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Pravin Char)