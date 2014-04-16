JERUSALEM, April 16 Israeli energy and insurance
conglomerate Delek Group said on Wednesday it has
agreed to sell a controlling 55 percent stake in its U.S.
insurance business Republic Group for $121 million to a group of
unnamed investors.
The deal values Dallas-based Republic at $220 million and
gives the U.S.-based buyers a two-year option to purchase the
remaining 45 percent, Delek said in a statement to the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange.
Republic provides personal and commercial property and
casualty insurance.
The sale comes as Delek, which owns stakes in the giant
Tamar and Leviathan natural gas fields off Israel's
Mediterranean coast, seeks to divest its financial holdings.
Delek said the deal still requires regulatory approval and
that there was no certainty it would be completed.
Delek is separately seeking to sell its stake in Israeli
insurer Phoenix to comply with new Israeli
regulations that prevent conglomerates from holding significant
stakes in both financial and non-financial companies.
The Republic buyers will pay half the purchase price in cash
and the rest will come in a three-year loan provided by Delek
Finance to the buyers, Delek said. The remaining 45 percent,
according to the option, will cost $99 million, plus annual
interest of 6.5 percent.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)