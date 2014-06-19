JERUSALEM, June 19 Israeli energy and insurance
conglomerate Delek Group said on Thursday it agreed
to sell a 36 percent stake in its U.S. insurance business
Republic Group to a group of unnamed investors, less than a
previously announced 55 percent.
The deal is worth $80 million, Delek said in a statement to
the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, and the buyers have a three-year
option to purchase an additional 19 percent.
The valuation of Dallas-based Republic remained at $220
million, the same as it was when the initial deal had been
announced in April.
Republic provides personal and commercial property and
casualty insurance.
The sale comes as Delek, which owns stakes in the giant
Tamar and Leviathan natural gas fields off Israel's
Mediterranean coast, seeks to divest its financial holdings.
