(Adds news report that Delek bought shares in Woodside)

TEL AVIV Dec 3 Israeli energy firm Delek Group said on Wednesday it had purchased 680 million shekels ($170 million) worth of shares in foreign oil and gas companies.

Delek, Israel's largest energy group with significant stakes in Israel's two large offshore gas fields Tamar and Leviathan, did not disclose the names of the companies in which it acquired the shares.

But Israel's Calcalist financial news website said Delek had mostly bought stock in Australia's Woodside Petroleum, a liquefied natural gas specialist that had been in talks to take a stake in Leviathan. Those talks fell through earlier this year.

Delek, which has been selling off non-energy related assets, is taking advantage of the decline in energy shares since last week's decision by OPEC to maintain production levels, Calcalist said.

A spokesman for Delek declined to comment on the report.

"The company plans to continue to buy such financial assets using bank credit and its own resources, and when the company reaches a significant stake in any of these companies it will make an announcement," Delek said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 3.9937 Israeli shekel) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Jane Baird)